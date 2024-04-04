BJP wants Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

A day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail after six months on Wednesday, 3 April and hit out at the BJP, saying it has inducted all corrupt leaders and that it was time to give a reply to the party.

"AAP will not be scared. (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, (Manish) Sisodia, (Satyendar) Jain are in jail because they want to provide facilities to 2 crore people of Delhi. All of us are with Kejriwal," Singh, who reached the AAP headquarters late at night, told party workers.

"There is widespread tyranny in the country. The time has come to give a reply to the BJP," he said, accusing the party of inducting all corrupt leaders from different parts of the country.

The AAP MP asserted that Arvind Kejriwal will not resign as the Delhi chief minister and continue to serve the people of the city.

"The BJP is asking him to resign. They are not asking for Kejriwal's resignation, they are saying why does he not stop free electricity, water, free bus rides for women and Mohalla Clinics," he said.

Dressed in a white kurta-pajama with a brown jacket, Singh was garlanded by AAP workers as he walked out of jail. The Rajya Sabha member climbed atop his vehicle to greet his supporters.

He said it was not the time to celebrate but struggle and expressed confidence that other jailed party leaders will also come out soon.

After his release, Singh left for Kejriwal's residence where he met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

In a video shared by the AAP, Singh is seen touching the feet of Sunita Kejriwal.