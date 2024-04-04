BJP wants Kejriwal's resignation to stop free water, electricity: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
"There is widespread tyranny in the country. The time has come to give a reply to the BJP," said the AAP MP who walked out of Tihar jail after six months on 3 April
A day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail after six months on Wednesday, 3 April and hit out at the BJP, saying it has inducted all corrupt leaders and that it was time to give a reply to the party.
"AAP will not be scared. (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, (Manish) Sisodia, (Satyendar) Jain are in jail because they want to provide facilities to 2 crore people of Delhi. All of us are with Kejriwal," Singh, who reached the AAP headquarters late at night, told party workers.
"There is widespread tyranny in the country. The time has come to give a reply to the BJP," he said, accusing the party of inducting all corrupt leaders from different parts of the country.
The AAP MP asserted that Arvind Kejriwal will not resign as the Delhi chief minister and continue to serve the people of the city.
"The BJP is asking him to resign. They are not asking for Kejriwal's resignation, they are saying why does he not stop free electricity, water, free bus rides for women and Mohalla Clinics," he said.
Dressed in a white kurta-pajama with a brown jacket, Singh was garlanded by AAP workers as he walked out of jail. The Rajya Sabha member climbed atop his vehicle to greet his supporters.
He said it was not the time to celebrate but struggle and expressed confidence that other jailed party leaders will also come out soon.
After his release, Singh left for Kejriwal's residence where he met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.
In a video shared by the AAP, Singh is seen touching the feet of Sunita Kejriwal.
Singh asked the people of the country to be wary of "dictators" who would bring tears to their eyes, saying Kejriwal would bring a smile to their faces and provide good education and health facilities to them.
"If the dictator of the country can hear my voice, then listen, we are the AAP born out of a movement. We are not going to be intimidated by your threats," Singh told AAP workers at the party headquarters.
"I saw tears in the eyes of Arvind Kejriwal's wife and Delhi's 2 crore people will give a reply to the BJP for these tears," he said.
"I will go and meet the families of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. They are like family to us and we are with them," he added.
Singh had been lodged in the high-security Tihar jail since 13 October, 2023. He came out at 8:11 pm through gate number three.
Jail officials said he was released after the completion of the bail procedure.
Speaking to reporters, AAP leader Atishi said, "This is the victory of truth. The investigation into the fake excise case has been going on for the last two years. ED and CBI have deployed hundreds of their officers to find something in this case and conduct raids, but they have not recovered a single penny of corruption from any leader of the Aam Aadmi Party."
She said that with Singh's release, the AAP's honesty has come out before the entire country.
The Supreme Court asked the ED again and again where is the money trail, but the agency did not have any reply and that's why it did not oppose Singh's bail plea, Atishi said.
