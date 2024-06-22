Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks government over exam paper leaks

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 21 June, launched a scathing attack on the government over exam paper leaks, saying the issue has become a national problem under the BJP rule which has "ruined the future" of crores of youth.

The Congress general secretary's attack comes amid outcry against alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET and also the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination on Wednesday a day after it was held, citing compromised integrity of the test.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Congress demands that strict action be taken over the "NEET scam" so that 24 lakh students get justice.

In another post in Hindi on X, she wrote, "In the last five years, papers of 43 recruitment exams have been leaked in the country. Paper leak has become a national problem of our country under BJP rule which has ruined the future of crores of youth so far."