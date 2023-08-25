BJP Brahmin leader switches over to Cong ahead of MP polls

A powerful leader BJP Brahmin leader has switched over to the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

As part of its poll strategy, the grand old party continues to corner the loyalists of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh.

The latest move is aimed at Scindia loyalist Govind Singh Rajput — one of 22 Congress MLAs who had switched over to the BJP in March 2020.

Giving tough competition to Rajput in his constituency of Surkhi in Sagar district, the Congress on Thursday fielded one of the region's most influential Brahmin leaders, Neeraj Sharma.

Sharma, a wealthy contractor, private bus operator, and farmer, reportedly led a motorcade of over 1,000 vehicles from his hometown Rahatgarh to Bhopal (around 120 km away), before joining the Congress at the state party headquarters.

Just a few hours before Sharma joined the Congress, the Rahatgarh police in Sagar district lodged a case U/S 353 and 186 IPC (assaulting or using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty) against him and his supporters on Wednesday night on a complaint by the RTO, Sagar.