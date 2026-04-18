‘Black day for NDA, victory for INDIA’: Priyanka on delimitation bill defeat
The Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, with 298 votes in favour and 230 against
A day after the Delimitation Bill failed to pass in Parliament, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday described the outcome as a “victory of democracy” and the opposition INDIA bloc, calling it a “black day” for the Centre.
Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Priyanka said the defeat marked the first major parliamentary setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.
She accused the Centre of attempting to “reshape the federal structure” and “use women as a political tool” to retain power.
“The government’s conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy has been defeated. This is a victory for the Constitution, for the country, and for the unity of the opposition,” she said.
She also urged the government to revive the women’s reservation framework passed unanimously in 2023, without linking it to delimitation.
“It is a black day for them because they have faced a shock for the first time. Women are not fools—they can see through PR and media hype. If you are serious, bring back the bill passed unanimously in 2023 and implement it immediately,” she said.
Calling for immediate action, she added: “If minor amendments are needed, make them—but give women their rights now. Don’t mislead them by tying the issue to other processes.”
Her remarks came after the proposed legislation—seeking to implement women’s reservation through a delimitation exercise—failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, with 298 votes in favour and 230 against.
Following the vote, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government would not proceed with the remaining interlinked bills.
The BJP, however, accused opposition parties of blocking a “historic reform.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress had prevented the passage of legislation aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies and warned of political repercussions.
The opposition has maintained that it supports women’s reservation in principle but opposes linking it to delimitation and census processes. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the bill as an attempt to alter India’s electoral map.
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