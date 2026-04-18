‘Black day for NDA, victory for INDIA’: Priyanka on delimitation bill defeat

A day after the Delimitation Bill failed to pass in Parliament, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday described the outcome as a “victory of democracy” and the opposition INDIA bloc, calling it a “black day” for the Centre.

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Priyanka said the defeat marked the first major parliamentary setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

She accused the Centre of attempting to “reshape the federal structure” and “use women as a political tool” to retain power.

“The government’s conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy has been defeated. This is a victory for the Constitution, for the country, and for the unity of the opposition,” she said.

She also urged the government to revive the women’s reservation framework passed unanimously in 2023, without linking it to delimitation.

“It is a black day for them because they have faced a shock for the first time. Women are not fools—they can see through PR and media hype. If you are serious, bring back the bill passed unanimously in 2023 and implement it immediately,” she said.