Black-headed caterpillar infestation threatens coconut plantations in Coimbatore

A rapidly spreading infestation of the black-headed caterpillar has emerged as a serious threat to coconut plantations in parts of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, prompting farmers to seek urgent intervention from the horticulture department.

The outbreak has been reported in the northern parts of Sulur taluk, with growers warning that the pest is damaging coconut palms and spreading steadily to nearby villages.

The infestation was first detected in Mopperipalayam, where farmers said a large number of trees have already been affected. They fear the pest is now advancing to neighbouring villages, including Kaduvettipalayam, Kittampalayam and Paduvampalli, aided by prevailing northerly and easterly winds.

The black-headed caterpillar (Opisina arenosella) is one of the most destructive pests affecting coconut palms. Its larvae feed on the underside of leaves, stripping away chlorophyll-rich tissue and severely reducing the trees' ability to carry out photosynthesis.

As the attack intensifies, affected fronds gradually dry up, new leaf growth declines and coconut production falls, leading to significant economic losses for growers. Farmers in the affected areas said they have noticed discoloured and dried fronds, along with silken webs and insect droppings beneath the leaves, indicating widespread infestation.

Growers have appealed to the horticulture department to intensify containment measures before the pest spreads further and causes extensive damage to plantations across the region.