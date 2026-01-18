BLO hospitalised after stroke amid electoral roll revision work in Bengal

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district has been hospitalised after suffering a brain stroke, officials said on Sunday.

Mehboob Rehman Mollah, the BLO for the Mathurapur block in the Raidighi area, complained of physical discomfort late on Saturday night. He was initially taken to Diamond Harbour Hospital and later referred to a hospital in Kolkata for advanced treatment.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that excessive work pressure linked to the SIR exercise led to his medical condition. The party blamed both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP-led central government for what it described as “unbearable stress” faced by election workers.

According to Mollah’s family, he had been engaged in the SIR exercise since 4 November at booth number 110 of Mathurapur block II, often working for more than 20 hours a day while also managing his duties as a school teacher. They said the pressure intensified after several voters at his booth received hearing notices as part of the revision process.