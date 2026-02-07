BLOs to deliver voter slips door to door ahead of Bengal assembly elections

Voters in West Bengal will receive their voter information slips at home ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, ending the long-standing need to download slips online or rely on political party workers.

Under new directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will personally distribute voter slips to electors at their doorsteps. The move follows a recommendation from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, and is aimed at making the voting process simpler and more transparent.

According to officials in the CEO’s office, the door-to-door distribution of voter slips is already mandated under electoral rules, but the practice has largely fallen into disuse in the state since 2011. The Commission now wants to strictly enforce the requirement.