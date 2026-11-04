BMC removes 27 encroachments from Borivali a day after SC froze civic chief's salary

BMC removes 27 commercial structures from a plot reserved for a BEST bus station in Borivali East.

Demolition comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze on the civic commissioner's salary over non-compliance.

The apex court had rejected the BMC's request for another 30 days and imposed Rs 5 lakh in costs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday removed 27 commercial structures from a plot reserved for a bus station in Mumbai's Borivali East, a day after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze on the salary of the civic chief over non-compliance with its directions.

The civic body said the encroachments were cleared from a 3,400-square-metre plot on Swami Vivekanand Road, reserved for a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus station under Town Planning Scheme-II.

The BMC's R-Central ward carried out the demolition with the assistance of 70 workers and employees.