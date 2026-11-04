BMC removes 27 encroachments from Borivali a day after SC froze civic chief's salary
Demolition drive clears a 3,400-square-metre plot reserved for a BEST bus station after SC issues a contempt notice to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide
BMC removes 27 commercial structures from a plot reserved for a BEST bus station in Borivali East.
Demolition comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze on the civic commissioner's salary over non-compliance.
The apex court had rejected the BMC's request for another 30 days and imposed Rs 5 lakh in costs.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday removed 27 commercial structures from a plot reserved for a bus station in Mumbai's Borivali East, a day after the Supreme Court ordered a freeze on the salary of the civic chief over non-compliance with its directions.
The civic body said the encroachments were cleared from a 3,400-square-metre plot on Swami Vivekanand Road, reserved for a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus station under Town Planning Scheme-II.
The BMC's R-Central ward carried out the demolition with the assistance of 70 workers and employees.
Police personnel were also deployed to maintain security during the operation, it said.
On Tuesday, a three-judge Supreme Court bench issued a contempt notice to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide for failing to remove encroachments from the plot. It ordered a freeze on her November salary and that of other civic officials concerned.
The court also rejected the BMC's request for an additional 30 days to comply with its earlier directions and imposed costs of Rs 5 lakh on the civic body.
The Borivali plot has been at the centre of a prolonged legal dispute between the BMC and a private developer.
In August 2025, the Supreme Court directed the developer to hand over the land, free of encroachments, along with an administrative building, to the civic corporation.