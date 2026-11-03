Fadnavis plays down Dia Mirza video row as Bombay HC asks BMC to restore clip

Fadnavis calls the deletion of Dia Mirza’s anti-firecracker video a “small issue” and defends the BMC’s discretion over its social media accounts.

Bombay High Court expresses displeasure over the controversy and asks the civic body to restore the clip.

Mirza’s video was removed following objections from BJP leaders, while other celebrity campaign clips remained online.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday described the controversy over the removal of actor Dia Mirza’s anti-firecracker video from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s social media accounts as a “small issue”, even as the Bombay High Court asked the civic body to restore the clip.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Fadnavis said the matter did not warrant his intervention and disputed suggestions that the court had reprimanded the BMC.

The video, recorded for the civic body’s eco-friendly Diwali campaign, urged people to avoid noise and air pollution. Its removal triggered a political row on Monday after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to it and Mayor Ritu Tawde labelled Mirza “anti-Hindu”.

Other campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, along with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, remained available on the BMC’s X and Instagram accounts.