Fadnavis plays down Dia Mirza video row as Bombay HC asks BMC to restore clip
Chief minister defends civic body’s discretion over social media posts; court expresses anguish over ‘petty mindset’ behind controversy
Fadnavis calls the deletion of Dia Mirza’s anti-firecracker video a “small issue” and defends the BMC’s discretion over its social media accounts.
Bombay High Court expresses displeasure over the controversy and asks the civic body to restore the clip.
Mirza’s video was removed following objections from BJP leaders, while other celebrity campaign clips remained online.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday described the controversy over the removal of actor Dia Mirza’s anti-firecracker video from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s social media accounts as a “small issue”, even as the Bombay High Court asked the civic body to restore the clip.
Speaking to reporters in Pune, Fadnavis said the matter did not warrant his intervention and disputed suggestions that the court had reprimanded the BMC.
The video, recorded for the civic body’s eco-friendly Diwali campaign, urged people to avoid noise and air pollution. Its removal triggered a political row on Monday after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to it and Mayor Ritu Tawde labelled Mirza “anti-Hindu”.
Other campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, along with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, remained available on the BMC’s X and Instagram accounts.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversy on Tuesday, the high court expressed its “deep pain and displeasure” and asked the civic body to re-upload Mirza’s video. It also voiced anguish over what it described as the “petty mindset” of certain people, particularly elected representatives.
Asked about the court’s observations, Fadnavis maintained that they did not amount to a reprimand. He questioned how the remarks could be characterised that way when, according to him, the matter had not been brought before the court.
The chief minister also defended the BMC’s authority to decide what appeared on its social media accounts, saying those operating a handle had the discretion to retain or remove content.
“Yes, it was deleted. It is the Mumbai municipal corporation’s wish,” he said.
Fadnavis went on to say that while Mirza might be a good actor, she was not a major political leader and dismissed the controversy as being below the level of issues he should be addressing.
“Ask me questions on issues of my level,” he told reporters.
With PTI inputs