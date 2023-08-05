Bodies of three Nepalese pilgrims recovered in Kedarnath Yatra route: Report

At least three Nepalese pilgrims were killed and eight others were missing after a flash flood swept away a hotel where they were staying near the Kedarnath temple area in Uttarakhand in India, a media report said here on Friday.

The bodies of at least three Nepalese pilgrims have been recovered while those of eight others continue to remain missing following the landslide that hit the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains on Thursday, Nepal's government-run Gorkhapatra daily reported.

Officials said that the landslide swept away the entire hotel where the Nepalese pilgrims were staying near the Kedarnath temple area.