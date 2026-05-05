Bombay HC frees 50 stranded seafarers, slams owners over ‘inhuman’ conditions
Court says crew treated worse than pets; orders immediate release from arrested vessels
The Bombay High Court on 5 May ordered the release of 50 seafarers stranded for months on three arrested vessels off the Mumbai coast, sharply criticising ship owners for providing minimal food and water and treating crew members “worse than pet animals”.
A bench of Ravindra Ghuge and Hiten Venegaonkar said the vessel owners appeared “least interested in human lives” and were prioritising commercial interests over the health and survival of the crew.
“Life comes only once. We don’t believe in rebirth,” the court observed.
Crew stranded after vessel arrest
The seafarers had been stranded onboard MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby and MT Al Jafzia, which were arrested about 11 nautical miles off Mumbai over allegations of illegal fuel oil and bitumen transfers at sea.
Seven of the seafarers approached the high court through a habeas corpus petition, claiming they were effectively abandoned on the vessels with minimal food and water supplies.
When produced before the court, the seafarers told the bench they were being given just 300 ml of water per day and had been living in extremely harsh conditions.
They also said none of them wished to return to the vessels, alleging wrongful confinement and neglect.
Court rebukes vessel owners
Pulling up the owners, the bench said such treatment was unacceptable.
“How can you give the crew members only 300 ml of water every day? Even pet animals in our homes get more water each day,” the court said.
“We will not allow human lives to be treated in such a manner,” it added.
The court said the conduct of the vessel owners showed they did not value human lives and were concerned only with their commercial interests.
Focus on lives, not ships
Ordering immediate release of all 50 seafarers, the bench said it would prioritise human lives, while the owners could deal with their vessels separately.
“We are not concerned with your ships… That is not the scope of this habeas corpus petition,” the court said.
The court directed the Yellow Gate police to complete necessary formalities and ensure the release of all seafarers.
It also noted that continued deprivation of basic necessities would severely impact the health of the crew and could not be allowed under any circumstances.
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