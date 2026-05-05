Bombay HC frees 50 stranded seafarers, slams owners over ‘inhuman’ conditions

The Bombay High Court on 5 May ordered the release of 50 seafarers stranded for months on three arrested vessels off the Mumbai coast, sharply criticising ship owners for providing minimal food and water and treating crew members “worse than pet animals”.

A bench of Ravindra Ghuge and Hiten Venegaonkar said the vessel owners appeared “least interested in human lives” and were prioritising commercial interests over the health and survival of the crew.

“Life comes only once. We don’t believe in rebirth,” the court observed.

Crew stranded after vessel arrest

The seafarers had been stranded onboard MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby and MT Al Jafzia, which were arrested about 11 nautical miles off Mumbai over allegations of illegal fuel oil and bitumen transfers at sea.

Seven of the seafarers approached the high court through a habeas corpus petition, claiming they were effectively abandoned on the vessels with minimal food and water supplies.

When produced before the court, the seafarers told the bench they were being given just 300 ml of water per day and had been living in extremely harsh conditions.

They also said none of them wished to return to the vessels, alleging wrongful confinement and neglect.