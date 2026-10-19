Bombay HC to hear Imran Khan’s challenge to leave-India notice on 26 October

The Bombay High Court will hear Imran Khan’s challenge to a police notice ordering him to leave India on October 26, two days before his departure deadline.

The actor’s counsel said he had not attended the protest, had no criminal cases against him and had lived in India since childhood.

Khan has also received a separate FRRO notice asking why his Overseas Citizen of India status should not be revoked, according to his lawyer.

The Bombay High Court will hear actor Imran Khan’s petition challenging a police directive to leave India on 26 October, two days before the deadline set for his departure.

Khan, a US citizen, has sought cancellation of the notice, which followed his brief detention in connection with a demonstration in Mumbai demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond mentioned the petition on Monday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, requesting an urgent hearing.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Union government, sought time to respond, saying he had received the petition only that morning.

After the bench fixed 26 October for the hearing, Dhond requested an earlier date, pointing out that Khan had been directed to leave by 28 October. The court retained the hearing date and instructed the actor to include the Maharashtra government as a respondent.