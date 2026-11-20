The Bombay High Court intervened on Thursday, hours after the BMC began demolishing the two-storey Musafirkhana building on Pakmodia Street

The petitioners say the building houses a mosque and a rest house dedicated to Haj pilgrims in 1864. They have challenged the demolition notice and disputed an agreement to sell the property for redevelopment

The BMC says it classified the building as dangerous and first issued a notice in 2018. The court said the disputed facts required a fuller hearing

The Bombay High Court on Thursday halted the demolition of a historic Haj pilgrims’ rest house and mosque in south Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar until 25 November. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had already pulled down part of the two-storey building by the time the court intervened.

Dawood Ibrahim, accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, lived in the building with his family in the 1970s. A March 2015 memorandum between the Musafirkhana Trust and the redevelopment trust, reproduced in a 2019 Bombay High Court judgment, recorded that he occupied the entire first floor, measuring about 569 sq ft.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna directed all parties to maintain the status quo until the next hearing, saying the case raised sharply contested questions of fact. The BMC’s lawyer told the court that civic personnel would need between 30 minutes and an hour to withdraw from the site.

The BMC began demolishing the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building on Pakmodia Street at around 7 am after placing it in the C-1 category, which covers dangerous and dilapidated structures marked for demolition.