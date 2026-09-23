Bombay HC sets aside Rs 79.7 crore GST demand against Karan Johar’s production firms

The Bombay High Court has set aside GST demands challenged by Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment

The dispute concerned whether licensing film copyrights attracted 12 per cent GST or the 18 per cent rate applied to IT software

The court held that the method used to deliver a film does not determine its tax classification

The Bombay High Court has set aside a GST demand of more than Rs 79.7 crore challenged by Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, ruling that a cinematographic film cannot be classified as information technology software merely because it is supplied through a digital link or on a hard disk.

A bench of justices M.S. Karnik and Sandesh Patil delivered the judgment on 10 September. The dispute concerned the licensing of copyright in films during the financial years 2017-18 to 2020-21. The tax amount in dispute was Rs 79,72,68,337, plus interest and penalty.