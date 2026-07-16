Jamshedpur scrap trader arrested in alleged Rs 100 crore fake GST billing racket

The directorate general of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested a scrap trader from Jamshedpur in connection with an alleged fake GST invoicing racket involving transactions worth nearly Rs 100 crore.

The accused, identified as Ajay Sharma, was taken into custody following searches at his premises in the Baridih area conducted under the supervision of DGGI joint director Abhinav Kumar.

During the raids, investigators seized mobile phones, laptops and digital records that are expected to form a key part of the ongoing probe. Sharma was arrested on Wednesday evening after questioning and has since been remanded to judicial custody.

According to the DGGI, Sharma was allegedly part of an interstate network that generated fake invoices through shell companies to fraudulently claim and pass on Input Tax Credit (ITC).

Investigators allege that fictitious entities, including Ganesh Trading and Kanti Trading, were used to create paper transactions that enabled fraudulent tax credit claims.