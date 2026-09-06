Boy dies in Dahi Handi celebrations; over 300 Govindas injured in Mumbai, Thane

Dahi Handi celebrations across Maharashtra were marred by tragedy as two people, including a seven-year-old boy, died in separate accidents, while over 300 ‘Govindas’ were injured during festivities in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, officials said on Saturday.

The seven-year-old boy died in Mumbai after a brick column collapsed on him during an informal Dahi Handi celebration, while a woman was crushed to death in Pune after a temporary iron structure supporting loudspeakers collapsed.

Dahi Handi, an integral part of Janmashtami celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, sees teams of ‘Govindas’ form multi-tier human pyramids to break clay pots filled with curd suspended high above the ground.

The Mumbai tragedy occurred around 3 pm at Ekta Welfare Society in Chikuwadi, Malvani, where a group of children had organised a Dahi Handi celebration on their own.

According to officials, one end of the rope holding the handi had been tied to a tree, while the other was secured to a brick column supporting a ground-floor structure. As the children attempted to break the pot, the column suddenly gave way.

Seven-year-old Rudra Kadam was buried under the debris and suffered critical head injuries. Bystanders pulled him out and rushed him to Malvani General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ward staff and police personnel were deployed following the incident.