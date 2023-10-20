Boycott of Muslim traders row: K’taka HC stays FIR against Hindu activist

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, 19 October, issued stay orders on the FIR filed against Hindu activist Sharan Pumpwell for fomenting communal hatred in connection with the issue of allowing Muslim traders to carry out trade in the temple premises in Dakshina Kannada district.

Mangaluru City South police had filed an FIR against noted Hindu activist Sharan Pumpwell in connection with an announcement made asking Hindus to carry out trade only in the shops of Hindu traders who had put up saffron flags on their shops. The police had filed a case for indulging in activities which affect the communal harmony.

The bench headed by Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda issued the stay on the FIR and also issued notice to the Inspector of the Mangaluru South police station.

Senior advocate M. Arun Shyam, who argued for the Hindu activist, Sharan Pumpwell, submitted to the court that there was no basis in the FIR.