BRICS nations unveil initiatives on food security, farmers' rights in Indore

BRICS countries on Saturday announced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening food security, protecting farmers' rights and promoting climate-resilient and technology-driven agriculture, following a five-day meeting of agriculture ministers and senior officials held under India's presidency in Indore.

The decisions include the creation of new institutional mechanisms focused on seed systems, agricultural innovation, digital technologies and sustainable farming practices, with India set to play a leading coordination role in several of the initiatives.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the member nations had agreed on a roadmap to deepen cooperation in the agricultural sector and address common challenges through innovation and knowledge-sharing.

New platforms announced

Among the key decisions was the establishment of a Global Forum on Farmers' Rights in Seed Systems, aimed at promoting farmers' rights and preserving traditional knowledge related to seed conservation and use.

“India will coordinate this initiative,” Chouhan said.

The BRICS grouping also approved the creation of the BRICS AGRIN Network, which will facilitate cooperation in areas such as agricultural inputs, genetic resources and information exchange among member countries.

According to Chouhan, India will serve as the coordinating country for the network.

The member nations further agreed to continue discussions on operationalising the proposed BRICS Grain Exchange, an initiative designed to strengthen foodgrain trade, improve supply chains and enhance food security cooperation among participating countries.