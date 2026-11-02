Bride, groom among 31 hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at Mumbai wedding
Guests fell ill after eating at a Nahur West wedding attended by up to 500 people; all admitted patients reported stable
At least 31 people, including the bride and groom, were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Mumbai’s Nahur West.
Police said around 70–100 guests who ate during the final meal service reportedly fell ill.
All hospitalised patients were reported stable, while relatives demanded an inquiry into the catering and venue management.
At least 31 people, including a newly married couple and four young children, were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Mumbai’s Nahur West, officials said on Monday.
The ceremony took place at Nalanda Buddha Vihar Hall on 1 November, with approximately 400–500 guests in attendance, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhay Singh Deshmukh said.
Around 70–100 people who ate during the final meal service reportedly became unwell. Several subsequently sought treatment at hospitals in Mulund and Vikhroli.
Officials said 22 patients were admitted to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, four young children to Kamgar Hospital in Mulund and five others to a hospital in Vikhroli. All were reported to be in a stable condition and receiving treatment.
The groom’s maternal uncle said guests ate at approximately 4–4.30 pm but began developing symptoms after returning home that evening. According to him, vomiting started at around 11–11.30 pm, with the bride falling ill first.
He estimated that 30–40 people from his group had been affected and said more guests were continuing to seek medical attention.
Another hospitalised guest told IANS that people who ate towards the end of the function, alongside the bride and groom, became unwell. The guest called for action over the incident.
Relatives demanded an inquiry into the caterers, food suppliers and the committee managing the venue. The groom’s maternal uncle said those responsible for any lapses should be held accountable.
A friend of the groom also blamed inadequate food-quality checks and said the family wanted strict action. The cause of the illnesses, however, had not been officially established.
The administration and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials were monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures, officials said.
With IANS inputs