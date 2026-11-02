Bride, groom among 31 hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at Mumbai wedding

At least 31 people, including the bride and groom, were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Mumbai’s Nahur West.

Police said around 70–100 guests who ate during the final meal service reportedly fell ill.

All hospitalised patients were reported stable, while relatives demanded an inquiry into the catering and venue management.

At least 31 people, including a newly married couple and four young children, were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Mumbai’s Nahur West, officials said on Monday.

The ceremony took place at Nalanda Buddha Vihar Hall on 1 November, with approximately 400–500 guests in attendance, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhay Singh Deshmukh said.

Around 70–100 people who ate during the final meal service reportedly became unwell. Several subsequently sought treatment at hospitals in Mulund and Vikhroli.

Officials said 22 patients were admitted to MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, four young children to Kamgar Hospital in Mulund and five others to a hospital in Vikhroli. All were reported to be in a stable condition and receiving treatment.

The groom’s maternal uncle said guests ate at approximately 4–4.30 pm but began developing symptoms after returning home that evening. According to him, vomiting started at around 11–11.30 pm, with the bride falling ill first.