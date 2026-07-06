BMC urges Mumbaikars to stay indoors as red alert grips city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday urged residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, as heavy monsoon rain battered Mumbai under a red alert and triggered widespread flooding, transport disruption and a surge in tree-fall complaints across the city.

In a public appeal issued after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the Mumbai metropolitan region along with strong winds, the civic body asked people to avoid stepping out of their homes unless essential and to stay away from potentially dangerous locations.

The BMC advised residents to keep a safe distance from trees, dilapidated buildings, hoardings, electric poles and other vulnerable structures, and to avoid parking vehicles under trees or venturing to the seafront and low-lying areas.

It also urged citizens not to rely on rumours and to follow only official alerts and advisories issued by the civic administration, police and disaster management authorities. In case of emergencies, the BMC asked residents to contact its helpline on 1916.

The civic body said around 15,000 officers and staff from the BMC and other agencies were deployed across the city and working on the ground, while senior officials were monitoring the situation and coordinating response measures.