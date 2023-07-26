Brij Bhushan, his son not part of electoral college for WFI polls but son-in-law to represent Bihar

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his son Karan are not part of the electoral college for the upcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections but the list surprisingly includes members who are not associated with the existing state bodies.

According to the WFI Constitution, only members of the state executive can be part of the electoral college for the elections.

"The affiliate unit shall nominate only the executive members of their Unit to represent in the elections," reads the WFI Constitution.