Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court grants interim bail to former WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former Wrestling Chief of India, in connection with allegations of sexual harassment made by the country’s leading female wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal also granted interim bail to Vinod Tomar, former Assistant Secretary of Singh.

Appearing for accused persons, Advocate Rajeev Mohan submitted before court that since the charge sheet is before arrest, he is filing bail bonds.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police said that “We (Delhi Police) have not arrested him. We leave it to my lord. Condition must be there... I oppose it with condition that he shouldn't influence witness.”