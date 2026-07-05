Brittas urges Centre to review stand on excluding Ram Temple Trust from RTI

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has urged the Centre to reconsider its stand that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is not a public authority under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, arguing that such a move would strengthen transparency and public accountability.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah dated 4 July, Brittas said the Trust's origins were unique, noting that following the Supreme Court's November 2019 Ayodhya judgment, the Centre framed the scheme governing the Trust, constituted it through a gazette notification and vested the acquired land in it. He also pointed out that 12 of the Trust's 15 members were initially nominated by the government.

Referring to a 6 June 2025 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC), which held that the Trust is not a "public authority" under the RTI Act, Brittas said the Commission had relied substantially on the Home Ministry's stand. He urged the ministry to review its position in the interest of transparency and public accountability.

Brittas argued that the Centre's contention that the Trust was not "established or constituted" by a government notification merely because the notification was issued pursuant to a Supreme Court direction required reconsideration.

He said Section 2(h)(d) of the RTI Act makes no distinction between a notification issued independently by the government and one issued in compliance with a judicial direction.

Citing Supreme Court judgments in D.A.V. College Trust and Management Society v. Director of Public Instructions (2019) and Thalappalam Service Cooperative Bank Ltd. v. State of Kerala (2013), as well as the Delhi High Court's 1 July judgment declaring the National Stock Exchange a public authority under the RTI Act, Brittas argued that institutions deriving their legal existence and public character from governmental action should receive a purposive interpretation that advances transparency.