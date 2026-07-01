Is Champat Rai being made the fall guy in the Ram Mandir donation row?

When Champat Rai resigned as general-secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on 27 June, accepting 'moral responsibility' for the Ram Mandir donation controversy, it marked the biggest act of accountability yet in the scandal. Trustee Anil Mishra also resigned the same day.

Three days later, on 30 June, Uttar Pradesh Police recorded Rai's statement as part of the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

Those developments have made Rai the unmistakable public face of the controversy. But as the investigation unfolds, a broader question is beginning to emerge: has the focus on Champat Rai and Anil Mishra overshadowed larger questions about how the Ram Mandir's donation system was managed and who was ultimately responsible for overseeing it?

The question gained prominence on 30 June when Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati argued that the trust's treasurer Govind Dev Giri should bear primary responsibility for explaining how the alleged irregularities occurred, followed by trustee Anil Mishra, with the general secretary's responsibility coming thereafter. "The primary responsibility lies with the treasurer, followed by Anil Mishra. Champat Rai's responsibility comes third. Yet, you are placing Champat Rai at number one; what kind of justice is this?" he asked.

Whether or not one agrees with that assessment, his remarks shift the debate from individual culpability to institutional accountability.