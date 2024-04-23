BSP playing role of BJP's B-team in Lok Sabha polls, says Danish Ali

Congress leader Danish Ali on Tuesday, 23 April, accused the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of playing the role of the "BJP's B-team" in the Lok Sabha polls and claimed the Mayawati-led outfit's candidates have been decided by the ruling party.

Ali, who is contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on a Congress ticket after switching over from the BSP, claimed that Narendra Modi's criticism of him at a poll rally in Amroha last week showed the prime minister's "frustration".

"This attack shows the prime minister's frustration. It is his frustration over my work in the last five years to expose the government on the floor of the House. They (the BJP) don't want a parliamentarian like me to return to the House and that is why they have put in their whole strength against me in the polls," Ali told PTI in an interview.

"Chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) is visiting Amroha for the fourth time in the last two weeks. A whole battery of BJP leaders are camping in Amroha. I take it as a challenge," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress candidate, Modi at the poll rally in Amroha last week alleged that Ali has objections in saying "Bharat Mata ki jai".

"Will a person who cannot accept Bharat Mata ki jai look good in the Indian Parliament? Should such a person be allowed entry into the Indian Parliament?" he had asked the gathering.