Budget has nothing for middle class, says Congress MP as LS takes up Finance Bill

The Union Budget for 2024-25 has nothing for the salaried class, and the middle class, and it neither addresses the issue of unemployment nor takes any step to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for households, Congress MP Amar Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 6 August.

Initiating the debate on the Finance Bill, the Fatehgarh Sahib MP said it appears in the Budget that the Union government was taxing the poor, while sparing the rich.

“From what the government has proposed, it appears the Centre intends to take away every single rupee from the salaried class, the common man, while the rich are being spared,” Singh said.

“If we look at Income Tax, the tax on individuals is 19 per cent of total tax, while the corporate tax is 17 per cent. Why is the income tax more? In every way, you are increasing individual tax, and bringing down the corporate tax. Who is the government working for?” he asked.

He said the World Inequality Report has revealed that one per cent of the richest people in India have 40 per cent of the wealth, and accused the government of benefitting the higher income groups.

“I want to suggest the finance minister. Around 70 per cent Income Tax Returns have nil tax… Exempt those up to Rs 5 lakh income, it will increase public consumption and reduce poverty,” he said.

He questioned whether the exemptions given by the government to the corporate have generated any jobs.

“The government provides relaxations so that employment is generated. The government should tell how much employment has been generated through these corporate concessions. It's not right that you keep giving concession while no employment is being generated,” he said.