Bulldozers raze age-old structures as Centre takes possession of Delhi Race Club
Demolition begins at the 53-acre Lutyens' Delhi premises, bringing horse racing at the century-old institution to an abrupt end
Demolition work began at the Delhi Race Club on Thursday, shortly after the Centre took possession of its 53-acre premises in Lutyens' Delhi, marking a dramatic end to horse racing activities at the century-old institution.
Bulldozers brought down several historic structures, including the stables, bookmakers’ ring, winning post, photofinish camera and saddling enclosure, a club official said.
“It was a deeply disturbing sight for anyone who has been associated with the club and racing,” a source associated with the club said.
The Centre took possession of the property after the Patiala House Court on Tuesday dismissed the club’s plea seeking an interim stay on an August 11 eviction order issued by an estate officer under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.
The club had more than 250 horses, of which around 200 have been taken back by their owners. About 50 remain at the premises and are expected to be moved within the next two weeks.
“We have been given time till September 14 to sort everything out. We are planning to send the remaining horses to their owners in the next one or two weeks,” the official said.
The club's stables, renovated in the 1940s, were specifically designed to protect horses from Delhi’s harsh summers while ensuring adequate ventilation.
The thoroughbreds housed at the club are among the country’s most valuable racehorses, with their worth ranging from around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 50 lakh depending on pedigree and racing records.
Sources said horse floats have been leaving the racecourse every few days, transporting horses to racing centres and new homes across the country.
Legal dispute over lease
The dispute over the property began in March, when the Land and Development Office directed the club to vacate the government land within 15 days, stating that it was required for public purposes.
The club challenged the notice before the Delhi High Court.
On May 26, a division bench of the high court set aside an interim order that had stayed the show-cause proceedings against the club, allowing the eviction process to continue.
On August 11, the estate officer ordered the club to vacate the 53.24-acre premises within 15 days, holding that its lease had expired on December 31, 1994, and had not subsequently been renewed.
The Centre has maintained that the lease executed on March 8, 1926, was temporary and remained valid only through periodic extensions until December 31, 1994.
It has argued that the club has therefore remained in unauthorised occupation of government land since January 1, 1995.
The club’s main appeal challenging the eviction order is scheduled for final disposal on September 26.