Bulldozers raze age-old structures as Centre takes possession of Delhi Race Club

Demolition work began at the Delhi Race Club on Thursday, shortly after the Centre took possession of its 53-acre premises in Lutyens' Delhi, marking a dramatic end to horse racing activities at the century-old institution.

Bulldozers brought down several historic structures, including the stables, bookmakers’ ring, winning post, photofinish camera and saddling enclosure, a club official said.

“It was a deeply disturbing sight for anyone who has been associated with the club and racing,” a source associated with the club said.

The Centre took possession of the property after the Patiala House Court on Tuesday dismissed the club’s plea seeking an interim stay on an August 11 eviction order issued by an estate officer under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

The club had more than 250 horses, of which around 200 have been taken back by their owners. About 50 remain at the premises and are expected to be moved within the next two weeks.

“We have been given time till September 14 to sort everything out. We are planning to send the remaining horses to their owners in the next one or two weeks,” the official said.

The club's stables, renovated in the 1940s, were specifically designed to protect horses from Delhi’s harsh summers while ensuring adequate ventilation.

The thoroughbreds housed at the club are among the country’s most valuable racehorses, with their worth ranging from around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 50 lakh depending on pedigree and racing records.

Sources said horse floats have been leaving the racecourse every few days, transporting horses to racing centres and new homes across the country.