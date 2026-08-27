UDF in Kerala plans Delhi protest against transfer of Mangaluru railway area

The Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala is considering extending its protest to New Delhi against the Railway Board’s decision to transfer the Mangaluru area from the Palakkad Division to the Mysuru Division from 1 October.

Congress MP V.K. Sreekandan on Thursday demanded that the Centre and the railway ministry reverse the decision. He warned that the agitation would otherwise be expanded across Keralam and taken to the national capital.

Sreekandan said the UDF was considering holding a demonstration outside the railway ministry in Delhi as part of its campaign.

Describing the move as detrimental to railway development in Kerala, the MP said the state would not accept a decision taken without democratic consultation.

He also alleged that the transfer was intended to appease political interests in Karnataka ahead of the forthcoming elections and maintained that the Railways had no valid reason to alter the divisional jurisdiction.