Kerala govt requests Railway Ministry for stops at Tirur, Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat express

The Kerala government on Wednesday requested the Railway Ministry to allot stops for the Vande Bharat Express at Tirur and Thiruvalla, in Malappuram and Pathanamthitta districts of the state respectively, citing heavy passenger traffic in both places.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inviting his attention to the "justifiable demand" of rail commuters for stops at Tirur and Thiruvalla.

Vijayan said that Tirur was an important station on the Shoranur-Mangalore section of Southern Railways and has also been included in the Amrit Bharat scheme for its development as a model station.