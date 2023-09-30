Burkina Faso: Elections not a 'priority,' junta leader says

Elections in Burkina Faso are not a "priority," junta leader Ibrahim Traore said on Friday.

Traore had earlier promised a return to democracy with presidential elections by July 2024.

Hundreds of the leader's supporters gathered in Ouagadougou on Friday — the first anniversary of the coup that brought the interim president to power.

"It's not a priority, I'll tell you that clearly, it's security that's the priority," Traore told reporters in comments broadcast on state television.

The military leader said he planned a "partial change" to Burkina Faso's constitution. He said the current constitution reflects "the opinion of a handful of enlightened people" and not that of the "popular masses."

Traore said security was improving and that the army had gained ground.