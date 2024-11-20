Bypolls: Voting in 15 seats begins on slow note across four states

Polling started on a dull note on Wednesday in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Polling started at 7 a.m. in 14 seats and will end at 5 p.m. However, in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, it started at 8 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 10 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling across nine assembly seats of Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki seats.

According to the Election Commission's update at 9 am, the average voting across the seats stood at 9.67 per cent.

Another EC update at 9.30 am showed the voter turnout as Ghaziabad (5.36 per cent), Katehari (11.48 per cent), Khair (9.03 per cent), Kundarki (13.59 per cent), Karhal (9.67 per cent), Majhawan (10.55 per cent), Meerapur (13.01 per cent), Phulpur (8.83 per cent), Sisamau (5.73 per cent).

While eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs' election to the Lok Sabha, polling in Sisamau is being conducted due to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Irfan Solanki's disqualification from the assembly after his conviction in a criminal case.