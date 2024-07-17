CAA "reflection of arrogance and failure" of BJP CMs: Gaurav Gogoi

Senior Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, 16 July claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a reflection of the “arrogance and failure” of the present Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal.

He also questioned why the Assam Accord was practically “nullified” by extending the deadline for detection of illegal foreigners in a recent directive.

The state government has asked its Border Police wing to advise non-Muslim immigrants illegally entering the state before 2015 to apply for citizenship under the CAA.

However, according to the Assam Accord, names of all foreigners coming to the state on or after March 25, 1971 would be detected and deleted from the electoral rolls and steps would be taken to deport them.

“Many people in Assam are not getting free ration as they don’t have Aadhaar cards. Names of many Hindu Bengalis have not been included in the final draft of the NRC, which is grave injustice to them,” Gogoi said.

“Instead of solving their problems, the BJP government is only bent on implementing the CAA,” said Gogoi while speaking to reporters after a party programme.

The final draft of the NRC was released on 31 August, 2019, by excluding 19,06,657 applicants. Aadhaar cards of about nine lakh people have been blocked, who had applied during updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Monday.