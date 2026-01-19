Calcutta High Court declines to hear Z+ security cover plea by Humayun Kabir

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declined to hear a petition filed by suspended Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir seeking Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) security, directing him instead to approach the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Suvra Ghosh advised Kabir, the MLA from Bharatpur in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, that decisions relating to the grant and level of central security cover fall within the jurisdiction of the Union home ministry.

Kabir, who has recently floated a new political outfit named the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), had approached the court seeking ‘Z-plus’ security. In his plea, he claimed that the state government had failed to provide him with adequate protection despite his status as an elected representative, leaving him exposed to serious threats to his life.

After hearing the matter, the court observed that the assessment of threat perception and the allocation of security categories are undertaken by the Union home ministry.