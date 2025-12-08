JD(U) MP backs TMC MLA Humayun Kabir over Babri-modelled mosque

JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar on Monday defended suspended Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir, who recently laid the foundation stone for a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Speaking to journalists in Nalanda, his Lok Sabha constituency and the home turf of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) leader said the Constitution guaranteed citizens the right to practise and propagate their religion.

“The Constitution guarantees all citizens the right to practise and propagate their religion. If building such a mosque is in line with Muslim sentiments, nobody should have a problem with it,” Kaushalendra Kumar said. His remarks come at a politically sensitive moment, with West Bengal set to go to polls in the coming months.

Kumar also distanced himself from the BJP’s view that constructing a mosque associated with Babur amounted to honouring an “invader”.

“I have not seen Babur and do not have much idea of what he stood for. But we have been following the Constitution since Independence which guarantees right to freedom of religion,” he said.

The JD(U), while a BJP ally both at the Centre and in Bihar, has at times articulated differing positions on sensitive socio-religious issues.