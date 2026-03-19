Calcutta High Court denies bail to Sheikh Shahjahan in ED assault case
Court cites risk of witness intimidation and evidence tampering in Sandeshkhali-linked case
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Sheikh Shahjahan, the suspended Trinamool Congress leader accused of orchestrating an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials last year.
The decision was delivered by a single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh, who accepted the arguments presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation opposing Shahjahan’s release.
The case stems from an incident in January 2024, when officials from the Enforcement Directorate, accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces personnel, were allegedly attacked by Shahjahan’s supporters during a raid at his residence. The operation was linked to an investigation into an alleged multi-crore public distribution system (PDS) scam in West Bengal.
Shahjahan, a political figure from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, is also facing multiple additional allegations, including illegal land acquisition, conversion of agricultural land into fish farms and serious charges related to the sexual assault of women in the area.
Opposing the bail plea, the CBI argued that Shahjahan could attempt to influence witnesses or interfere with evidence if released. It further alleged that he had previously tried to intimidate key witnesses even while in custody, including attempts to target a witness’s family members through associates.
Taking note of these submissions, the court concluded that granting bail at this stage would not be appropriate. However, it clarified that Shahjahan may file a fresh application in the future depending on the progress of the investigation and any new developments in the case.
Shahjahan was initially arrested by the West Bengal Police before being handed over to the CBI, which is currently leading the investigation.
The case has drawn significant political attention in the state. While sections of the All India Trinamool Congress initially defended him, the party later suspended Shahjahan following sustained protests in Sandeshkhali, particularly led by women alleging abuse and exploitation.
He has previously approached multiple courts seeking bail, but his applications have consistently been rejected.
With IANS inputs
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