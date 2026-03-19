Calcutta High Court denies bail to Sheikh Shahjahan in ED assault case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Sheikh Shahjahan, the suspended Trinamool Congress leader accused of orchestrating an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials last year.

The decision was delivered by a single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh, who accepted the arguments presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation opposing Shahjahan’s release.

The case stems from an incident in January 2024, when officials from the Enforcement Directorate, accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces personnel, were allegedly attacked by Shahjahan’s supporters during a raid at his residence. The operation was linked to an investigation into an alleged multi-crore public distribution system (PDS) scam in West Bengal.

Shahjahan, a political figure from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, is also facing multiple additional allegations, including illegal land acquisition, conversion of agricultural land into fish farms and serious charges related to the sexual assault of women in the area.