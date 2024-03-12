Sheikh Shahjahan denied anticipatory bail by Calcutta HC in PDS case

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 12 March, rejected the anticipatory bail petition of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case in West Bengal.

While rejecting the anticipatory bail petition, the division bench of justice Debangsu Basak and justice Shabbar Rashidi observed that Shahjahan’s name surfaced in the PDS case in relation to another accused in the case, when he was in the custody of the ED.

Hence, in such a situation, anticipatory bail cannot be allowed, the division bench observed.