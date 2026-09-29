Calcutta High Court grants Nandigram Congress candidate interim bail

Pradhan must also contact the relevant police station twice a day and speak to the investigating officer during the interim bail period, according to the account of the order provided. The bypoll will be held on 6 October, with votes counted on 9 October.

Pradhan was arrested on 18 September in connection with criminal cases dating to the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram. He had remained in judicial custody, leaving his ability to campaign in question. The high court had earlier indicated that he should be able to contest the election if he secured bail in the cases in which he had been arrested.

His arrest came hours after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her Trinamool Congress faction would support his candidacy. The announcement followed the withdrawal of her faction’s candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey.

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in this year’s assembly election, chose to retain Bhabanipur.

With IANS inputs