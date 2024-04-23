Calcutta HC proposes to recommend deferment of LS polls in Baharampur

Expressing displeasure at clashes between two communities in Murshidabad district during the recent Ram Navami celebrations, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 23 April, proposed to recommend to the Election Commission deferment of Lok Sabha election in Baharampur.

Hearing two petitions seeking CBI and NIA investigations into the clashes on 13 and 17 April within the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad, the court said that if two sets of people are fighting when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, then they do not require any elected representative "because election will cause another problem."

During the hearing, a division bench presided by chief justice T S Sivagnanam proposed to "make a recommendation to the Election Commission of India that when people cannot celebrate an occasion in peace for eight hours, they shall not be entitled to elect their representatives to the parliament, so that the election to Baharampur constituency shall be deferred."

The polls are scheduled on 13 May.

The court asked what is the use of conducting elections "when two sets of people are unable to reconcile themselves to a six or eight-hour programme."