Calcutta HC seeks affidavits from Mamata, Abhishek in rally contempt case

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to file affidavits in a contempt case linked to the party’s Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata last year.

The order was passed by a division bench of justice Arijit Banerjee and justice Apurba Sinha Roy while hearing a petition alleging that the Trinamool Congress had violated an earlier high court order during its annual rally on 21 July 2025.

The contempt proceedings stem from a notice issued by the same bench on 19 June to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. The petition before the court alleges that the Martyrs’ Day programme was held in a manner that breached a 2018 high court ruling prohibiting political parties from blocking major or important road junctions in Kolkata during rallies or public meetings.

At Friday’s hearing, the bench directed all parties in the case, including the two Trinamool leaders, to file their affidavits before the matter is taken up again in August.