Can Nayab Singh Saini function as ‘caretaker’ CM in Haryana?

In May 2024, the Congress party demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in Haryana, claiming the BJP-led government had lost the confidence of the Assembly after three Independent MLAs withdrew their support.

The last Assembly session was held on March 13, 2024, as a one-day special sitting for newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to seek a vote of confidence. According to Article 174 of the Constitution, the Assembly must reconvene within six months, making September 12 the deadline for the next session.

However, with the session not being convened, the Haryana cabinet met on Wednesday and recommended the dissolution of the 14th state Assembly. As the state heads to elections on October 5, the Governor must now decide between two options: either impose President’s Rule until a new Assembly is formed or request the Chief Minister to continue as a caretaker.

The latter course would be politically embarrassing for the BJP as it potentially can lead to questions around the legitimacy of the chief minister to continue even as a caretaker. Can a chief minister who failed to uphold the Constitution continue to function?