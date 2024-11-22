Canada denies own media claims linking Modi, Jaishankar, Doval to Nijjar killing

The Canadian government has dismissed a media report linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and national security advisor Ajit Doval to criminal activities in Canada, including the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, terming it as "speculative and inaccurate”.

The denial, issued by Nathalie G. Drouin, national security and intelligence advisor to the Canadian prime minister, came on Thursday, a day after India strongly trashed the report as a "smear campaign".

Quoting an unnamed senior national security official, the Globe and Mail newspaper on Tuesday reported that Canadian security agencies believe PM Modi knew about the killing of Nijjar and other violent plots. The official was also quoted as saying Canadian and American intelligence tied the assassination operations to Union home minister Amit Shah. Also in the loop, the official said, were Doval and Jaishankar.

In a statement issued by the Privy Council Office on Thursday, Drouin said, "On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India."