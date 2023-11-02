Cash-for-query case: Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

She further said that she is requesting the Committee to "answer" in writing and place on record their decision to either "allow or disallow" such cross- examination.

She also took a jibe at the Committee for not agreeing to her demand of shifting dates of her appearance after November 5, saying she will appear before the Committee on 2 November at 11 a.m.

She also questioned the double-standards of the committee in her case and in case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abusing and threatening BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, and said, "In direct contrast, a very different approach has been adopted in the case of Ramesh Bidhuri, who has a very serious complaint of hate speech (which was openly made on the floor of the House) pending against him in the Privileges and Ethics branch made by a member of this same Committee, Danish Ali, MP.

"Bidhuri was summoned on October 10 to provide oral evidence and informed the Committee that he was away campaigning in Rajasthan and would not be attending. No further date of his hearing has been given so far. I wish to place on record that these double-standards reek of political motives and do little to enhance the credibility of the Privileges and Ethics Branch," she pointed out.

She also said that there was also the question of whether the Ethics Committee is the "appropriate forum" to examine allegations of alleged "criminality".

"I wish to respectfully remind you that Parliamentary Committees do not have criminal jurisdiction and have no mandate to investigate alleged criminality. This can only be done by law enforcement agencies. This check was specifically created by our nation's founders to prevent even the slightest misuse of Committees by governments enjoying a brute majority in Parliament," the Trinamool Congress leader said.