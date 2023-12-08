Cash-for-query: Ethics Committee tables report against Mahua Moitra in LS

The Ethics Committee on Friday, 8 December, tabled the report against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over the charges of alleged cash for 'Parliament Questions' in the Lok Sabha.

As soon as the House met again after the adjournment till noon, the Opposition members raised slogans against the government.

The Trinamool Congress MPs raised slogans against the government and the BJP. They raised slogans like 'taanashahi band karo', 'Bharat ki beti ka apmaan nahi sahenge'.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair in the House, asked the Trinamool Congress members to sit as the report had only been tabled in the House.

However, the Trinamool Congress members kept on raising slogans in the House.

Following the ruckus, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 p.m.