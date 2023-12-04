Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra listed for today but not tabled in LS yet

Several opposition MPs expressed surprise as the report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case was not tabled in the House though it was listed on Monday's agenda, 4 December.

The report was listed for presentation after the Question Hour. But it was not tabled till around 1 pm when the House adjourned for lunch.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon after an adjournment, ministers laid papers and the three reports on bills seeking to replace criminal laws were presented. But Kirit Solanki, who was presiding the proceedings, skipped mentioning the report which was listed as item number five in Monday's list of business.

Later, Moitra told reporters that TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyaya asked the Chair in the House as to why the item was not taken up. She said the Congress' K Suresh and the RSP's N K Premchandran also raised the same question but there was no reply.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said later that for reasons best known to the committee, the report has not been tabled. He said there would have been some reason which "forced them" not to table the report on Monday.

"I think today or tomorrow, someday it will be tabled," he said outside the Parliament House.

Moitra said she will comment on the report when it is tabled.