INDIA bloc to raise alleged leak of ethics panel report against Mahua Moitra in Parliament today

Opposition parties on Monday, 4 December held a meeting at the chamber of Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to raise the issue of leak of Parliament's ethics committee report against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in alleged 'cash for Parliament questions' charge.

Several leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc met in the chamber of Kharge to discuss the strategy for Parliament's Winter Session commencing on Monday, 4 December.

In the meeting, sources said, the bloc leaders decided to raise the leak of the ethics committee report to the media before being tabled in Parliament.

The Winter Session is all set to be stormy over several issues, including the alleged leak of the ethics committee report against Mahua Moitra.