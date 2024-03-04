Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC dismisses petition by Mahua Moitra

Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed an interim plea by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra seeking to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai from posting allegedly defamatory statements against her.

Justice Sachin Datta, while pronouncing the order, said, “I have dismissed the injunction application.” The high court had reserved its order on the interim application after hearing Moitra, Dubey and Dehadrai on 20 December 2023.

Moitra had sought an ex-parte ad-interim injunction against Dubey and Dehadrai and the removal of the allegedly defamatory content posted against her on social media, including photos, videos and letters.

Moitra was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP on 8 December 2023 after an Ethics panel decided that she was guilty of taking bribes for asking questions in Parliament against business tycoon Gautam Adani. The dispute arose after Dubey wrote a complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker alleging that Moitra purportedly took bribes to ask questions in Parliament, particularly from businessman and Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani, to ask questions.