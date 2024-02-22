Mahua Moitra's plea alleging media leaks: Delhi HC to pass order on 23 Feb

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said it will pass an order on 23 February on TMC (Trinamool Congress) leader Mahua Moitra's plea to restrain the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from allegedly leaking any 'confidential, unverified information' to the media related to the ongoing probe against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

After hearing the matter, justice Subramonium Prasad reserved the order and fixed it for 23 February for pronouncement.

During the hearing, the ED said there was no release or "leakage" of information from its end.

In her plea, Moitra has sought to restrain 19 media houses including ANI, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, Times of India, India Today, NDTV, The Hindu, The Print etc. from publishing and circulating any unverified, unconfirmed, false, derogatory content in relation to the pending investigation against her.

The ED has acted against the procedure prescribed under law by leaking “confidential, half-baked, speculative/unconfirmed information to the media in relation to the ongoing proceedings/investigation. Such leakage has hampered the process of the investigation and violated the rights of the petitioner such as privacy, dignity of the individual concerned as well as her right to fair investigation”, thereby compromising the investigation, the plea said.