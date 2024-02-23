FEMA case: Delhi HC dismisses Mahua Moitra plea against ED leaks to media

In a setback to expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed her plea to restrain the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from leaking 'confidential, unverified information' to the media in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case.

While justice Subramonium Prasad said the plea was being dismissed, a detailed order is still awaited.

The ED had on Monday issued a fresh summons to Moitra in connection with the case after she failed to appear before the agency, which wants to interrogate her and document her statement in accordance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

During the hearing, the ED said there was no release or "leakage" of information from its end. In her plea, Moitra had sought to restrain 19 media houses, including ANI, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, Times of India, India Today, NDTV, The Hindu, The Print etc. from publishing and circulating any "unverified, unconfirmed, false, or derogatory content" in relation to the pending investigation against her.

The ED has acted against the procedure prescribed under law by leaking “confidential, half-baked, speculative/unconfirmed information to the media in relation to the ongoing proceedings/investigation. Such leakage has hampered the process of the investigation and violated the rights of the petitioner such as privacy, dignity of the individual concerned as well as her right to fair investigation”, thereby compromising the investigation, the plea said.