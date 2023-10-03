Caste census publication issue comes to forefront in K’taka; Cong MLC demands release of report

The issue of publication of caste census report has come to the forefront in Karnataka yet again with the Congress MLC and senior leader B.K. Hariprasad on Monday urging the state government to release the caste census report and take necessary action in this regard.

Taking to social media, Hariprasad stated that like the Bihar government, the Congress government in Karnataka should show courage regarding publicising the OBC caste census report which is ready.

Hariprasad further stated, “Our leader Rahul Gandhi, has raised his voice regarding the injustice meted out to the OBCs and the need to make the caste census public. The historical move of the Bihar government, which is an ally of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), regarding publishing caste census needs to be congratulated.”