Catholic Church-BJP bond in Kerala sees cracks with rising violence in Manipur, UCC

The ethnic violence in Manipur and the union government’s insistence on implementing the Uniform Civil Code have dampened the relationship of the Catholic Church with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala.

Metropolitan Archbishop of the Thalassery diocese of the influential Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Mar Joseph Pamplany slammed the union government and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the violence and end the matter.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Pamplany said, “During his US visit, Modi said that there was no discrimination in India. We all want that to be true. However, if that statement of his has to be true, Modi should make the Christians in Manipur believe that. He should say to their faces that there is no discrimination.”

“In a country where many are being brutally killed like mad dogs, our honourable Prime Minister, you can go to America and say (what you said). But not a single individual from the minority communities will believe your words,” Pamplany cautioned, while calling the Manipur violence another version of the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat. Minorities, he reminded, are under attack not just in Manipur.